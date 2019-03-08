Tkachuk earned a goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

It's been an impressive rookie season for Tkachuk, as the 19-year-old has managed 15 goals and 34 points in 57 games, proving he is more than ready for life in the NHL moving forward. Looking ahead, Tkachuk figures to be the main piece in Ottawa's rebuild, but fans will now have to hope that ownership shakes its alarming habit of trading away top-tier talent when it comes time to "pay up".