Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
Tkachuk (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.
The Senators reported Thursday that Tkachuk would be forced to miss at least four weeks due to his wrist injury, so it isn't surprising to see him land on IR. The team's medical staff is evaluating whether his injury will require surgery, which would presumably push his return timetable back. Over his first three appearances of the season, Tkachuk recorded three assists, 10 hits and four PIM while averaging 16:37 of ice time.
