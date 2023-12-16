Tkachuk recorded an assist, five shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Tkachuk snapped a four-game point drought with the helper and also avoided a trip to the penalty box for the first time in four outings. The 24-year-old winger reached the 20-point mark for the season, but it's taken him 25 contests to do so, putting him well off of last year's point-per-game pace. He's made up for the slower scoring pace with plenty of non-scoring production, to the tune of 115 shots on net, 69 hits, 69 PIM and a minus-1 rating.