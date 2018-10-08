Tkachuk finished Monday's game a minus-1, as the Senators fell to Boston 6-3.

The fourth overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft was making his regular-season debut Monday and appeared comfortable in his first taste of meaningful NHL action. Tkachuk registered two shots on goal and also dished out three hits. So long as he is healthy, the 19-year-old winger should continue seeing plenty of action as Ottawa navigates its way through a rebuild.