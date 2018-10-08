Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Pointless in debut
Tkachuk finished Monday's game a minus-1, as the Senators fell to Boston 6-3.
The fourth overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft was making his regular-season debut Monday and appeared comfortable in his first taste of meaningful NHL action. Tkachuk registered two shots on goal and also dished out three hits. So long as he is healthy, the 19-year-old winger should continue seeing plenty of action as Ottawa navigates its way through a rebuild.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...