Tkachuk scored a goal and led all players with seven shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Toronto. He added three hits.

Tkachuk got the Senators on the board with 69 seconds left in the second period, tapping home a Chris Tierney feed on top of the crease to square the game at 1-1. The goal, his fifth of the year, gave Tkachuk a modest three-game point streak (two goals, one assist) and points in four of his last five.