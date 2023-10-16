Tkachuk was good for two goals and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 victory against the Lightning.

Tkachuk had a giant stat line for fantasy managers, finishing with a plus-3 rating, seven shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit in his 18:36 of ice time. Perhaps the only thing that didn't go well was an 0-for-3 showing at the faceoff dot. He has back-to-back two-goal games. He'll look to keep up his scoring ways Wednesday night against the visiting Washington Capitals.