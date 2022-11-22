Tkachuk notched an assist, five shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Sharks.

Tkachuk has been more of a playmaker recently, with just one goal to go with 10 assists through 10 games in November. The winger's lack of finishing isn't a cause for concern -- he's still shooting regularly, so his luck should eventually rebound. He's up to seven tallies, 15 helpers, 74 shots on net, 51 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 18 contests this season.