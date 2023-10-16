Tkachuk scored two goals and added an assist in Sunday's 5-2 victory against the Lightning.

Tkachuk rounded out his strong stat line with a plus-3 rating, seven shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit in 18:36 of ice time. Perhaps the only thing that didn't go well was an 0-for-3 showing at the face-off dot. He has posted back-to-back two-goal games and will look to keep up his scoring ways Wednesday night against the visiting Capitals.