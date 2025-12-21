Tkachuk scored two goals in Saturday's 6-4 win over Chicago.

The rugged winger opened the scoring early in the first period by having the puck deflect in off his leg while fighting with Artyom Levshunov for position in front of the net. Tkachuk's second tally late in the second period showed a little more skill, as he took a feed from Thomas Chabot and fired it home from the slot. Tkachuk has found the back of the net in three straight games, and in 11 contests since returning in late November from a broken thumb he's delivered five goals and 11 points with 53 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-2 rating.