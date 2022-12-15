Tkachuk scored a goal and dished an assist -- both on the power play -- in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Tkachuk assisted on Drake Batherson's power-play marker in the second before Batherson returned the favor less than three minutes later. The fifth power-play goal and 13th overall for Tkachuk gave Ottawa a 3-0 lead at the time. Montreal cut it to 3-2 in the third, turning Tkachuk's marker into the game-winner. The 23-year-old power forward added four shots and four hits, showcasing the customary mix of offense and physicality that makes him an elite fantasy option in virtually all formats.