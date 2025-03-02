Now Playing

Tkachuk (lower body) scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Sharks. He fired six shots.

Tkachuk was in the middle of a couple of shoving matches, and he ended up getting two minor penalties, too. They reduced his ice time to 17:48. Tkachuk's unique, multi-categorical impact gives him elite status in those leagues. There's no-one like him.

