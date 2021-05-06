Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots and racked up a game-high seven hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Montreal.

Tkachuk converted a centering feed from Josh Norris to put Ottawa on top 2-1 early in the second period, a goal that held up as the eventual winner. Tkachuk has 17 goals and 35 points with 63 PIM in 53 games this season.