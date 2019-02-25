Tkachuk scored his team's only goal in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Calgary.

Tkachuk's 14th goal tied things up in the middle period, giving Ottawa's primary building block eight points in the month of February (12 games). The hard-nosed youngster also dished four hits in the loss. Tkachuk, a primary piece in the Sens' rebuilding plan, has 31 points in his first 51 NHL games.