Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Provides lone goal in loss
Tkachuk scored his team's only goal in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Calgary.
Tkachuk's 14th goal tied things up in the middle period, giving Ottawa's primary building block eight points in the month of February (12 games). The hard-nosed youngster also dished four hits in the loss. Tkachuk, a primary piece in the Sens' rebuilding plan, has 31 points in his first 51 NHL games.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Nabs 13th goal of rookie campaign•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Off to slow start in 2019•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Dishes helpers, punches•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Snaps eight-game drought•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Records three points in comeback•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores first goal since October•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...