Tkachuk notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two hits and nine PIM in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.
Tkachuk dropped the gloves with Travis Hamonic in the first period. After Tkachuk was freed from the penalty box, he helped out on a Drake Batherson tally at 15:57 of the first. The 21-year-old Tkachuk is up to 30 points (10 on the power play), 189 shots on net, 209 hits and 58 PIM through 47 appearances.
