Tkachuk scored two goals and distributed five hits in a 5-2 win over the Jets on Thursday.

Tkachuk led the way in this one, tying the score at 1-1 in the first period before collecting an empty-net goal with just under two minutes remaining in regulation. The left winger had gone a rare four games without a point prior to Thursday, though he still has five goals and four assists across 13 games in March.