Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on nine shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Tkachuk has three points over his last three contests after going 10 games without a point. The winger also had a rarity in this outing, going without a hit for just the third time all season. The 25-year-old is up to 20 goals, 41 points (16 on the power play), 210 shots on net, 178 hits, 97 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 52 appearances.