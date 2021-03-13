Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on two shots and doled out nine hits in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Tkachuk hasn't been strong against the Oilers in 2020-21, but he picked up his 10th goal of the season overall at 9:19 of the second period. The 21-year-old power forward has 19 points, 126 shots on net, 130 hits and 36 PIM through 30 outings. The only thing stopping Tkachuk from a career year is the abbreviated schedule, but fantasy managers are likely happy with what they've seen from the third-year winger.