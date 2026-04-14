Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Ready to go for playoffs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tkachuk (rest) said Tuesday that he's good to go for the postseason, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Tkachuk sat out Sunday's game in New Jersey after managing just 10:25 of ice time in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders. The 26-year-old winger skated on the second line alongside Dylan Cozens and Ridly Greig during Tuesday's practice, and Tkachuk also worked with the No. 1 power-play unit. The Senators' first-round matchup has yet to be determined, but they will play either the Sabres or Hurricanes or to kick off the postseason.
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