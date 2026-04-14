Tkachuk (rest) said Tuesday that he's good to go for the postseason, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Tkachuk sat out Sunday's game in New Jersey after managing just 10:25 of ice time in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders. The 26-year-old winger skated on the second line alongside Dylan Cozens and Ridly Greig during Tuesday's practice, and Tkachuk also worked with the No. 1 power-play unit. The Senators' first-round matchup has yet to be determined, but they will play either the Sabres or Hurricanes or to kick off the postseason.