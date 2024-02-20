Tkachuk managed an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Tkachuk has amassed eight points (six goals, two assists) over his last eight games. The winger set up a Vladimir Tarasenko tally in the third period. For the season, Tkachuk has 45 points, 225 shots on net, 169 hits, 102 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 52 appearances. He is the only player in the league to rank in the top-10 for all of shots, hits and PIM, making him somewhat of a unicorn in terms of non-scoring fantasy production.