Tkachuk posted an assist, six shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Tkachuk wasn't able to outperform his older brother Matthew Tkachuk, who had three assists. The younger Tkachuk is up to 17 points in 26 appearances this season. The 21-year-old has added an impressive 114 shots on net, 110 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-6 rating while seeing top-line usage for the Senators.