Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Records three points in comeback
Tkachuk scored two goals and three points with a plus-2 rating and six shots on net in a 4-3 comeback victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.
The rookie picked up an assist on an early goal, and then Tkachuk led the Senators comeback, scoring twice in the third period to tie the game. He missed some games because of a leg injury, but Tkachuk is experiencing a fine rookie season. He has five goals in the last six games. Overall, Tkachuk has nine goals and 16 points in 14 games.
