Tkachuk scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Oilers.

Tkachuk also posted a team-high eight shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in the high-scoring battle. The fourth overall pick from 2018 has three goals, seven points, 43 shots, 37 hits and 18 PIM in nine games. A prime source of aggressive play, Tkachuk's not slacking on the scoresheet.