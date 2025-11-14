Tkachuk (thumb) skated Friday and will join the Senators on their upcoming seven-game road trip, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Tkachuk suffered a broken thumb Oct. 13 versus Nashville and will be checked out by doctors after practice. The prognosis at the time was six-eight weeks and he will hit the six-week mark Nov. 24 when the Senators are in Los Angeles for the third game of their road trip. Tkachuk has three assists in three games this season and when he returns to action, he is expected to line up on the first unit.