Tkachuk scored a goal and two assists in Friday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

He rounded out a very productive fantasy line with five shots, five hits and a plus-3 rating to get his third NHL campaign off to a great start. Tkachuk could be poised for a breakout, as the 21-year-old's own development has been mirrored by the improved talent base around him on the Ottawa roster.