Tkachuk scored a goal during Thursday's 3-2 win over Arizona.

The Senators' sophomore pest needs three more goals to post back-to-back 20-goal campaigns to start his pro career. Tkachuk has been a reliable fantasy commodity this season, especially considering all the hits he's dished out, up to 231 in 2019-20 (he finished last season with 174). In addition to his goal and five hits, Tkachuk blocked five shots in the victory.