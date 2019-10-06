Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores, but Sens lose
Tkachuk scored his team's only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
With goals in his first two games, Tkachuk has gotten off to a promising start in his sophomore campaign, despite his team losing its first two contests of 2019-20. The 20-year-old is coming off a rookie season that saw him produce 44 points over 71 appearances.
