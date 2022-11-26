Tkachuk potted his eighth goal of the season in a 5-1 win over Anaheim on Friday.

Tkachuk is having an outstanding season, with 23 points in 20 games. He has 88 shots on goal, including eight on Friday, which is tied for eighth best in the NHL, as well as 53 hits. He had a fight and a minor, giving him 32 PIMs in 2022-23.