Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores first goal since October
Tkachuk scored unassisted and set up a Colin White goal, giving his team a 6-4 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Tkachuk seems to have recovered well from his leg injury, scoring in just his second game back with the Senators. If he's back to full strength, he'll be a big help to Ottawa's attack as the season continues. As for now, play him regularly if he's on your team and monitor him if someone wants him.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Skates against Vegas•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Will play Thursday with activation pending•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Targeting return Thursday•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Could return next week•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Designated for IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...