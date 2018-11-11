Tkachuk scored unassisted and set up a Colin White goal, giving his team a 6-4 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Tkachuk seems to have recovered well from his leg injury, scoring in just his second game back with the Senators. If he's back to full strength, he'll be a big help to Ottawa's attack as the season continues. As for now, play him regularly if he's on your team and monitor him if someone wants him.