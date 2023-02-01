Tkachuk contributed a goal and an assist in Ottawa's 5-4 win against Montreal on Tuesday.
Tkachuk scored with just 1:28 left in the third period to put the Senators up 5-4. He has 20 goals and 51 points in 50 contests this season. Tkachuk has three goals and four points over his last three games.
