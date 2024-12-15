Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

As has often been the case this season, Tkachuk came through when Ottawa needed him the most. The star forward netted the game-winning goal just 1:46 into overtime, taking advantage of a set-up from Jake Sanderson to drill a wrister past Tristan Jarry. Tkachuk has two goals over his last three games, but his game-to-game consistency hasn't been there of late, with the 25-year-old failing to score in three of his last five appearances. Even if that stretch can be classified as a down period, the star winger remains highly productive with 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 30 games this season.