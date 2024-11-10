Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins. He also dished out a power-play assist.

Tkachuk didn't extend his point streak in Ottawa's 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Thursday, but he got back on the scoresheet Saturday while stepping up when the Senators needed him the most. His overtime goal just 21 seconds into the extra session lifted Ottawa to victory after back-to-back losses to the Sabres and Islanders. Tkachuk has eight goals and 17 points through 14 contests in 2024-25.