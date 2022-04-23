Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout victory over Columbus.
Tkachuk finished off a beautiful passing play, burying a feed from Drake Batherson to tie the game in the third period. The 22-year-old forward has 29 goals and 61 points in 75 games this season. Tkachuk will get four more games to reach 30 goals for the first time in his career.
