Tkachuk logged a goal, eight shots, and five hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.
Tkachuk extended Ottawa's lead to 4-2 late in the second period, firing a wrist shot past the glove of Magnus Hellberg. The 23-year-old winger is up to 25 goals and 37 assists through 59 games this season. He's also added 176 hits, 11th most in the league. Tkachuk is five points shy of his career high of 67, set in 79 games last season.
