Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots and doled out seven hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Tkachuk finished off a passing play off a turnover late in the third period to snap his five-game goal drought. The 24-year-old winger had just one assist in that span, his quietest of the season. He's at 14 goals, seven helpers, 120 shots on net, 76 hits, 69 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 26 contests. Tkachuk's steady physical play keeps him among the best forwards to roster in formats that count hits and PIM.