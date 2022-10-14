Tkachuk snapped a one-timer past Craig Anderson to score the lone goal for the Senators in a 4-1 loss to the Sabres.
Tkachuk opened the scoring on a great pass from Drake Batherson, but the Sabres scored four straight, including two into the empty net, for the win. Tkachuk had five shots on goal and two hits in 17:13 of action.
