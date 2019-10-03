Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores on opening night
Tkachuk scored on one of his two shots and added six hits in Ottawa's 5-3 opening night loss to Toronto on Wednesday.
Tkachuk scored the NHL's first goal of the 2019-20 season, striking just 25 seconds into Wednesday's opener. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound left winger scored 22 goals and 44 points in 71 games as a teenage rookie last season and is poised to build on those numbers as a 20-year-old.
