Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal, placed five shots on net and had two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Tkachuk stole the spotlight in Monday's extra period, as he scored the game-winning goal to help Ottawa complete a comeback against the reigning Hart Trophy and Vezina Trophy winner, Connor Hellebuyck. With the twine finder, Tkachuk now has two goals, 11 points, 49 shots on goal and 35 hits through 12 games this season. Since his return to the lineup from a thumb injury, he has recorded five or more shots on goal in five of his nine appearances. With eight points and 25 hits in that span as well, he remains one of the league's best category-coverage forwards and is set to post a monster stat line in fantasy if he can stay healthy for the rest of the season.