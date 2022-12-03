Tkachuk scored twice, including the overtime winner, and added an assist as Ottawa upended the Rangers 3-2 on Friday.

Tkachuk was the star of the game as he was in on all three Ottawa goals. Tkachuk has been on fire this season, scoring 11 goals as well as assisting on 17. Tkachuk also fought Jacob Trouba in the second period and added eight shots on goal, giving him107 in 23 games.