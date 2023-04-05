Tkachuk scored a goal on three shots in the Senators' 3-2 overtime defeat to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Tkachuk knotted the game at 2-2, tapping in a pass from Alex DeBrincat on the power play. This goal marks Tkachuk's first point in three games as he looks to finish the year strong offensively. On the season, the Senators' captain has 34 goals and 78 points in 77 games.