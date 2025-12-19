Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Scores twice in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tkachuk scored two goals on five shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.
Since returning from a 20-game stint on injured reserve, Tkachuk has been rolling offensively, racking up four goals and six helpers, including five power-play points, in his last 10 outings. At his current point-per-game pace, Tkachuk will reach the 60-point threshold for the fourth time in the last five years.
