Tkachuk scored two goals on five shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Tkachuk found the back of the net in the second and third periods, and this two-goal performance allowed the star winger to snap a five-game drought, in which he was limited to three assists. The 26-year-old missed considerable time between October and November due to a right thumb injury that required surgery and sidelined him for 20 games, but he's been very productive when available. Across 57 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, Tkachuk has posted 54 points (22 goals, 32 assists) and 216 shots on goal.