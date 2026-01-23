Tkachuk scored a goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Tkachuk found the back of the net midway through the second period to give the Senators a 3-0 lead. This goal extended Tkachuk's point streak to five contests, racking up four goals and four assists over that stretch. The 26-year-old missed 20 games between Oct. 15 and Nov. 26 due to a wrist injury, but he's been productive since returning to the lineup. He has 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists), 30 PIM, 111 shots and 73 hits in his last 27 games.