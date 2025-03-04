Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on two shots and added five PIM in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Tkachuk entertained the road crowd by fighting Tom Wilson in the first period. Both players would later scored power-play goals, with Tkachuk's tying the game at 18:52 of the third period to salvage a standings point for the Senators. The 25-year-old has continued his multi-category accumulation since overcoming a lower-body injury sustained during his time with Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, scoring in each of his two games since he returned to action. He's up to 23 goals, 46 points (20 on the power play), 242 shots on net, 192 hits, 110 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 58 appearances in 2024-25.