Tkachuk scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Boston.

The Sens are Brady's team now, even if he is just a teenager. Tkachuk is riding a three-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists). He won't contend for the Calder, but could end up being the best of this year's forward class in a redraft 10 years from now. Stash him away.