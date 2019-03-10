Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Sens are his team now
Tkachuk scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Boston.
The Sens are Brady's team now, even if he is just a teenager. Tkachuk is riding a three-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists). He won't contend for the Calder, but could end up being the best of this year's forward class in a redraft 10 years from now. Stash him away.
