Tkachuk (wrist) will be out of action for at least four weeks, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa on Tuesday.

Tkachuk sustained the injury in Monday's 4-1 loss to Nashville. The medical team is still evaluating whether surgery is necessary, which could extend the Ottawa captain's time on the shelf. The 26-year-old winger has registered three assists, 10 shots on goal and 10 hits through three appearances this season. Drake Batherson (upper body) will replace Tkachuk in Wednesday's lineup against Buffalo.