Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Set to miss at least four weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tkachuk (wrist) will be out of action for at least four weeks, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa on Tuesday.
Tkachuk sustained the injury in Monday's 4-1 loss to Nashville. The medical team is still evaluating whether surgery is necessary, which could extend the Ottawa captain's time on the shelf. The 26-year-old winger has registered three assists, 10 shots on goal and 10 hits through three appearances this season. Drake Batherson (upper body) will replace Tkachuk in Wednesday's lineup against Buffalo.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Injured in Monday's game•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Sets team record in season opener•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Skating Thursday•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Dealing with hip injury•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Ends season on five-game streak•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Four-game, six-point streak•