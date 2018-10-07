Tkachuk (groin) is set to make his NHL debut in Boston on Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Tkachuk was the fourth overall selection in this year's draft and is expected to be a cornerstone piece in Ottawa for years to come. The 19-year-old winger should be one of the few bright spots on the team this year and he's worth a look in most fantasy formats.

