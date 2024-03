Tkachuk (upper body) is expected to play Wednesday against Anaheim, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Tkachuk was a late scratch for Saturday's 4-2 loss to Philadelphia after being banged up in Friday's 5-3 defeat against Arizona. The 24-year-old forward practiced Tuesday and told TSN 1200 he will be good to go for Wednesday's contest. Tkachuk has amassed 26 goals, 50 points, 104 PIM, 248 shots on net and 198 hits in 58 contests this campaign.