Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Sets team record in season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tkachuk had three assists in a 5-4 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Tkachuk became the first Sens player to post three assists in a season opener. He also became the second Sens skater and first forward to post three points in multiple season-opening games (also 2021-22). Erik Karlsson did it twice (2016-17 and 2012-13).
