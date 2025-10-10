default-cbs-image
Tkachuk had three assists in a 5-4 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Tkachuk became the first Sens player to post three assists in a season opener. He also became the second Sens skater and first forward to post three points in multiple season-opening games (also 2021-22). Erik Karlsson did it twice (2016-17 and 2012-13).

