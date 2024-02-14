Tkachuk scored three goals on seven shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Tkachuk scored his second hat trick of his young career, as the Senators won their fourth straight game. With the Blue Jackets up 1-0 and Ottawa on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Josh Norris for a tap-in from the side of the net. He followed that up less than a minute later to take the lead for his team by batting it out of the air into the back of the net. The hats poured down onto the ice late in the second period when he completed the hatty on the power play once again. The 24-year old winger pounded the Blue Jackets with six hits and has seven points in his last five games.