Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Shows potential with three points
Tkachuk scored a goal, dished two assists and added six hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
This kind of game is a glimpse into what Tkachuk can be -- dangerous on offense and with physicality to set the tone as well. Sunday's big performance doubled his point total to six, and the 20-year-old also has 40 hits and 42 shots on goal through 11 games this year. However, he had been held without a point in the previous six games, so the consistency isn't quite there yet for the fourth-overall pick from 2018.
